$4.91 Billion in Sales Expected for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) will post $4.91 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Kimberly-Clark’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.98 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.83 billion. Kimberly-Clark reported sales of $4.72 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark will report full-year sales of $20.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.11 billion to $20.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $20.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.50 billion to $20.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Kimberly-Clark.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 253.93% and a net margin of 8.86%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on KMB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.38.

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $131.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $130.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.47. Kimberly-Clark has a 52-week low of $117.32 and a 52-week high of $145.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 89.40%.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 15,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $2,182,524.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,626 shares in the company, valued at $3,940,296.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 41,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total value of $5,841,055.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,550,187.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 62,696 shares of company stock worth $8,807,911. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

