$446.69 Million in Sales Expected for Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) will announce sales of $446.69 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Valley National Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $442.00 million and the highest is $450.40 million. Valley National Bancorp reported sales of $344.03 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 29.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will report full year sales of $1.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $2.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Valley National Bancorp.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 31.53% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $356.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VLY. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a report on Monday, January 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.88.

VLY opened at $12.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.50. Valley National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.40 and a twelve month high of $15.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 39.29%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 0.7% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 110,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 89,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 104,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 46,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

