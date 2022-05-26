$477.59 Million in Sales Expected for The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) to report $477.59 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for The Hain Celestial Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $496.80 million and the lowest is $469.80 million. The Hain Celestial Group posted sales of $450.65 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group will report full year sales of $1.91 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $1.94 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The Hain Celestial Group.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $502.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.57 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HAIN shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $44.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.67.

Shares of NASDAQ HAIN opened at $25.70 on Thursday. The Hain Celestial Group has a 1 year low of $24.11 and a 1 year high of $48.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.98.

In other news, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 209,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $5,607,578.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 73,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,970,577.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 10,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total transaction of $378,938.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 570,071 shares of company stock worth $18,597,017. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAIN. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 94.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

