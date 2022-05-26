$5.79 Billion in Sales Expected for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) will announce sales of $5.79 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for NextEra Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.60 billion to $6.02 billion. NextEra Energy posted sales of $3.93 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 47.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy will report full-year sales of $22.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.33 billion to $23.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $24.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.13 billion to $25.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for NextEra Energy.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 8.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS.

NEE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.63.

NYSE:NEE opened at $74.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $146.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.59. NextEra Energy has a 1 year low of $67.22 and a 1 year high of $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 229.73%.

In other news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $350,950. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Camden National Bank grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 303.2% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,941,000 after buying an additional 67,659 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.9% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 49,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.8% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 34,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 13.8% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.0% during the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 8,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

