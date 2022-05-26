$5.88 Billion in Sales Expected for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) to announce sales of $5.88 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have made estimates for McDonald’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.45 billion to $6.34 billion. McDonald’s posted sales of $5.89 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that McDonald’s will report full year sales of $23.59 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $22.43 billion to $24.89 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $24.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.31 billion to $26.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for McDonald’s.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

MCD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $294.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Northcoast Research downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.74.

MCD stock opened at $244.01 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $251.12. McDonald’s has a twelve month low of $217.68 and a twelve month high of $271.15. The firm has a market cap of $180.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.57.

In related news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $244.18 per share, for a total transaction of $244,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,376,495 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,934,888,000 after purchasing an additional 372,512 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 356.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,662 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $11,009,000 after purchasing an additional 35,650 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $763,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,240 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,263 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

