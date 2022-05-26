51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 51job (NASDAQ:JOBS – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded 51job from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

JOBS stock opened at $60.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.78. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.43 and a beta of 0.49. 51job has a twelve month low of $43.19 and a twelve month high of $79.00.

51job ( NASDAQ:JOBS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.41. 51job had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 14.46%. The company had revenue of $211.09 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 51job will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of 51job by 424.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 51job by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of 51job by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of 51job by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FACTORIAL MANAGEMENT Ltd acquired a new position in shares of 51job during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. 93.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, lagou.com, and 51mdd.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

