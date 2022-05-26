$53.65 Million in Sales Expected for Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Rating) to report $53.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Great Southern Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $53.50 million and the highest is $53.80 million. Great Southern Bancorp reported sales of $54.27 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Great Southern Bancorp will report full year sales of $215.98 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $215.60 million to $216.36 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $228.78 million, with estimates ranging from $228.15 million to $229.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Great Southern Bancorp.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.10. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The business had revenue of $52.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GSBC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Great Southern Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSBC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 323.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after buying an additional 42,139 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 13.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 322,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,168,000 after buying an additional 37,201 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $233,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 24.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 4,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 11.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 301,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,797,000 after acquiring an additional 30,200 shares in the last quarter. 46.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GSBC opened at $58.06 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $748.39 million, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.82. Great Southern Bancorp has a 12 month low of $49.53 and a 12 month high of $62.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.72%.

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

