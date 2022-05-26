$54.78 Million in Sales Expected for Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) will announce sales of $54.78 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Model N’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $54.75 million and the highest is $54.81 million. Model N reported sales of $51.04 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Model N will report full year sales of $215.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $214.85 million to $216.04 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $241.67 million, with estimates ranging from $240.75 million to $242.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Model N.

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. Model N had a negative return on equity of 7.58% and a negative net margin of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $53.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MODN. StockNews.com upgraded Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Model N in a research report on Friday, March 25th. TheStreet lowered Model N from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Model N from $39.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on Model N from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.80.

NYSE:MODN opened at $22.34 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.92. Model N has a twelve month low of $20.95 and a twelve month high of $39.99. The stock has a market cap of $822.65 million, a P/E ratio of -28.64 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

In related news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 12,365 shares of Model N stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $291,937.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 576,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,603,326.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Ederer sold 1,135 shares of Model N stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $26,797.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,852,088. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,166 shares of company stock valued at $565,492 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Model N by 5.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 59,248 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 3,116 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Model N by 9.7% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 46,537 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 4,125 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Model N by 142.9% in the first quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Model N by 1.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 753,254 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,263,000 after buying an additional 7,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Model N in the first quarter worth about $516,000. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

