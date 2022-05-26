$549.74 Million in Sales Expected for Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) will post sales of $549.74 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Primo Water’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $545.24 million and the highest estimate coming in at $555.00 million. Primo Water posted sales of $526.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Primo Water will report full year sales of $2.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.20 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Primo Water.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The firm had revenue of $526.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities cut their target price on Primo Water from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Primo Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Primo Water from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Primo Water from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Primo Water presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.40.

PRMW stock opened at $14.10 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -705.00 and a beta of 1.33. Primo Water has a 52-week low of $13.26 and a 52-week high of $20.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,400.00%.

In related news, Director Steven P. Stanbrook purchased 3,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.37 per share, for a total transaction of $48,311.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jay Wells purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.81 per share, for a total transaction of $138,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRMW. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Primo Water during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Connable Office Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Primo Water during the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primo Water during the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Primo Water during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Primo Water during the 4th quarter worth approximately $199,000. Institutional investors own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers bottled water, purified bottled water, premium spring, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, filtration equipment, and coffee; as well as water dispensers, and self-service refill drinking water.

