$591.68 Million in Sales Expected for Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) will report $591.68 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ashland Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $573.00 million to $605.39 million. Ashland Global posted sales of $637.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ashland Global will report full year sales of $2.33 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.40 billion to $2.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ashland Global.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $604.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.89 million. Ashland Global had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 40.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS.

ASH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Ashland Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Ashland Global from $120.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ashland Global from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ashland Global in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Ashland Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ashland Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.25.

Shares of ASH stock opened at $101.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.14. Ashland Global has a 52-week low of $81.93 and a 52-week high of $111.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.335 dividend. This is a positive change from Ashland Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio is 7.26%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Ashland Global by 245.3% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Ashland Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Ashland Global in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Kenfarb & CO. purchased a new position in Ashland Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences; Personal Care & Household; Specialty Additives; and Intermediates and Solvents segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

