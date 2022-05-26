$594.71 Million in Sales Expected for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) will post $594.71 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for First Solar’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $438.50 million to $670.00 million. First Solar posted sales of $629.18 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Solar will report full-year sales of $2.50 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.40 billion to $2.68 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.02 billion to $3.88 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow First Solar.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41). First Solar had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $367.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 54.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FSLR shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on First Solar from $116.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $76.50 to $65.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of First Solar from $67.00 to $57.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of First Solar from $91.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.83.

In related news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 2,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $222,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total transaction of $42,876.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,849 shares of company stock worth $2,051,947 over the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FSLR. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of First Solar by 1.3% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,954 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of First Solar by 2.2% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,422 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of First Solar by 53.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 374 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of First Solar by 0.5% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,063 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in shares of First Solar by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 19,107 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 75.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FSLR opened at $66.04 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.99. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.86, a P/E/G ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 1.38. First Solar has a one year low of $59.60 and a one year high of $123.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 4.07.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

