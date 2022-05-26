$62.83 Million in Sales Expected for Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating) will announce $62.83 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hanmi Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $61.80 million and the highest is $63.70 million. Hanmi Financial reported sales of $58.46 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hanmi Financial will report full-year sales of $254.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $248.20 million to $258.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $277.10 million, with estimates ranging from $268.40 million to $284.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Hanmi Financial.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $59.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.23 million. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 39.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HAFC. StockNews.com cut Hanmi Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jonestrading increased their target price on Hanmi Financial from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Hanmi Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hanmi Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HAFC opened at $22.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $694.34 million, a PE ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.46. Hanmi Financial has a 12-month low of $16.67 and a 12-month high of $28.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.27%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HAFC. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hanmi Financial in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hanmi Financial in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Hanmi Financial by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,632 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Hanmi Financial by 7,011.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,187 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Hanmi Financial by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

