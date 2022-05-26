$669.30 Million in Sales Expected for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) will announce $669.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for PagSeguro Digital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $590.22 million to $715.19 million. PagSeguro Digital posted sales of $378.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 77%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital will report full-year sales of $2.87 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.60 billion to $3.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $4.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for PagSeguro Digital.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $579.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.40 million. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 14.79%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PAGS. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $38.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. New Street Research lowered shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 9th. HSBC lowered shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Itaú Unibanco raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.76.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 38,275,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,623,000 after acquiring an additional 9,910,156 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,291,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666,516 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 77.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,692,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,230,000 after acquiring an additional 6,413,713 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 9,890,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,305,000 after acquiring an additional 112,397 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,495,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,953 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PAGS opened at $14.01 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.68. PagSeguro Digital has a 12-month low of $9.53 and a 12-month high of $61.65.

About PagSeguro Digital (Get Rating)

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PagSeguro Digital (PAGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.