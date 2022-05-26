$7.92 Million in Sales Expected for MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIPGet Rating) will post $7.92 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for MEI Pharma’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.00 million and the highest is $12.00 million. MEI Pharma reported sales of $10.12 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MEI Pharma will report full-year sales of $40.77 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $31.60 million to $45.86 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $31.17 million, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $37.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for MEI Pharma.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIPGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.11. MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 123.86% and a negative return on equity of 83.20%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MEIP shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of MEI Pharma from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of MEI Pharma from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MEI Pharma in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of MEI Pharma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in MEI Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in MEI Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in MEI Pharma by 8.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 255,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 20,818 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in MEI Pharma by 3.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,949,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 61,832 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in MEI Pharma by 9.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 952,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 85,787 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MEIP opened at $0.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $55.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.28. MEI Pharma has a 52 week low of $0.41 and a 52 week high of $3.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.79.

MEI Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

