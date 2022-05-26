$8.23 Billion in Sales Expected for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) will announce sales of $8.23 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Fifteen analysts have provided estimates for Capital One Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.99 billion and the highest is $8.56 billion. Capital One Financial posted sales of $7.37 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Capital One Financial will report full year sales of $33.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $32.88 billion to $34.52 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $36.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $34.11 billion to $37.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Capital One Financial.
Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $8.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 34.71% and a return on equity of 18.66%. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.03 EPS.
Shares of COF stock opened at $120.22 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $129.00 and its 200 day moving average is $141.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.73, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.44. Capital One Financial has a 12 month low of $110.29 and a 12 month high of $177.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.44%.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 30,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,972,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 12.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 25,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 28.9% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 8.9% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.
Capital One Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)
Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.
