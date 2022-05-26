$81.66 Million in Sales Expected for GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP – Get Rating) to report sales of $81.66 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for GasLog Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $84.43 million and the lowest is $78.88 million. GasLog Partners reported sales of $70.35 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that GasLog Partners will report full year sales of $341.81 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $322.34 million to $361.28 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $314.22 million, with estimates ranging from $306.26 million to $322.17 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow GasLog Partners.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The shipping company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. GasLog Partners had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 13.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GLOP. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of GasLog Partners in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of GasLog Partners from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of GasLog Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.13.

NYSE:GLOP opened at $5.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. GasLog Partners has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $6.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.96 million, a P/E ratio of -11.24 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. GasLog Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.70%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of GasLog Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Lonestar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GasLog Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,600,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of GasLog Partners by 6.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after buying an additional 14,258 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc acquired a new position in shares of GasLog Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of GasLog Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $367,000. 22.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GasLog Partners LP acquires, owns, and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of February 24, 2022, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

