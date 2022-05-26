$824.38 Million in Sales Expected for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) will report sales of $824.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Teradyne’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $814.30 million and the highest is $832.00 million. Teradyne posted sales of $1.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teradyne will report full-year sales of $3.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.33 billion to $3.51 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $4.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.03 billion to $4.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Teradyne.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. Teradyne had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company had revenue of $755.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

TER has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Teradyne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Teradyne from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Teradyne from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.61.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TER. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 218.3% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 571.1% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TER opened at $100.23 on Thursday. Teradyne has a 12 month low of $97.63 and a 12 month high of $168.91. The company has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 8.18%.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

