$85.15 Million in Sales Expected for Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) will announce sales of $85.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hallmark Financial Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $81.99 million and the highest is $88.30 million. Hallmark Financial Services posted sales of $101.23 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hallmark Financial Services will report full-year sales of $340.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $324.20 million to $356.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $335.34 million, with estimates ranging from $297.57 million to $373.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hallmark Financial Services.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The insurance provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.28). Hallmark Financial Services had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a negative return on equity of 3.62%. The business had revenue of $84.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.47 million.

Several analysts have recently commented on HALL shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services in a research report on Saturday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

HALL opened at $2.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.88. Hallmark Financial Services has a 1-year low of $2.57 and a 1-year high of $5.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.06 and a beta of 1.23.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Hallmark Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Hallmark Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.12% of the company’s stock.

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment offers primary and excess commercial vehicle insurance products and services; primary and excess liability, excess public entity liability, and E&S package and garage liability insurance products and services; primary and excess commercial property insurance for catastrophe and non-catastrophe exposures; healthcare and financial lines professional liability insurance products and services primarily for businesses, medical professionals, medical facilities, and senior care facilities; and satellite launch property/casualty insurance products and services, as well as various specialty programs.

