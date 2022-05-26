$92.30 Million in Sales Expected for Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) will announce sales of $92.30 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Golar LNG’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $80.13 million to $108.33 million. Golar LNG reported sales of $118.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Golar LNG will report full-year sales of $372.84 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $274.55 million to $511.19 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $320.47 million, with estimates ranging from $247.22 million to $366.76 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Golar LNG.
Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. Golar LNG had a return on equity of 0.92% and a net margin of 91.35%. The firm had revenue of $115.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.01 million.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 26.7% during the first quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 76,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 7.5% during the first quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 335,159 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,305,000 after acquiring an additional 23,448 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the first quarter worth approximately $492,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the first quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, Graticule Asia Macro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the first quarter worth approximately $15,636,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.17% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:GLNG opened at $24.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.33. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.73. Golar LNG has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $26.60.
Golar LNG Company Profile (Get Rating)
Golar LNG Limited designs, builds, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction and regasification of LNG. It operates through Shipping and FLNG segments. The company engages in the operation and chartering of LNG carriers, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs), as well as operates external vessels.
