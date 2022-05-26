$94.28 Million in Sales Expected for Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) will post sales of $94.28 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Gogo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $90.45 million to $98.18 million. Gogo posted sales of $82.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Gogo will report full-year sales of $394.72 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $381.54 million to $405.98 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $437.15 million, with estimates ranging from $412.51 million to $457.51 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Gogo.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. Gogo had a net margin of 51.50% and a negative return on equity of 13.78%. The company had revenue of $92.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GOGO shares. TheStreet raised shares of Gogo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Gogo from $20.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gogo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gogo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Gogo from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gogo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Gogo by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Gogo in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Gogo in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Gogo in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in Gogo in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

GOGO opened at $18.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.03. Gogo has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $23.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.71.

Gogo Company Profile

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA) segments. The company design, build and operate air-to-ground networks, engineer and maintain in-flight systems of proprietary hardware and software, and deliver customizable connectivity and wireless entertainment services.

