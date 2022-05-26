$96.10 Million in Sales Expected for comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Rating) to report sales of $96.10 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for comScore’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $95.00 million to $97.20 million. comScore posted sales of $87.66 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that comScore will report full-year sales of $394.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $391.50 million to $398.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $417.30 million, with estimates ranging from $407.60 million to $427.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for comScore.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.11. comScore had a negative return on equity of 11.03% and a negative net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $96.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share.

SCOR has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on comScore from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised comScore from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered comScore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

In related news, insider William Paul Livek bought 130,002 shares of comScore stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.54 per share, for a total transaction of $330,205.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher T. Wilson sold 16,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.67, for a total value of $28,254.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 158,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,910.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 337,002 shares of company stock worth $875,125. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of comScore by 144.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,724 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of comScore during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of comScore during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of comScore during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of comScore during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCOR stock opened at $1.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $150.57 million, a P/E ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.35. comScore has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $5.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures advertising, consumer behavior, and audiences across media platforms in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Canada, and internationally. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle; TV Essentials that combines TV viewing information with marketing segmentation and consumer databases; and StationView Essentials to understand consumer viewing patterns and characteristics.

