$999.74 Million in Sales Expected for The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) will report $999.74 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Middleby’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.01 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $996.00 million. Middleby posted sales of $808.77 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Middleby will report full-year sales of $4.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.91 billion to $4.15 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $4.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.10 billion to $4.41 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Middleby.

Get Middleby alerts:

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $994.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $934.97 million. Middleby had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.79 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MIDD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Middleby from $198.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Middleby from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Middleby from $200.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Middleby to $180.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $139.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $153.27 and its 200 day moving average is $174.32. Middleby has a 52 week low of $127.02 and a 52 week high of $201.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

In other Middleby news, Director John R. Miller III sold 2,769 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.45, for a total value of $460,900.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nassem Ziyad bought 2,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $135.83 per share, with a total value of $276,414.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,076.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 11,585 shares of company stock valued at $1,572,270. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Middleby by 19.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in Middleby by 58.9% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 308,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,625,000 after buying an additional 114,492 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Middleby during the first quarter valued at approximately $984,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Middleby during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in Middleby by 91.8% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 690,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,145,000 after buying an additional 330,359 shares during the period. 99.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Middleby Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Middleby (MIDD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.