A. O. Smith (AOS) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for A. O. Smith (NYSE: AOS):

5/20/2022 – A. O. Smith had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $85.00 to $64.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/18/2022 – A. O. Smith had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $79.00 to $72.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/17/2022 – A. O. Smith was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/9/2022 – A. O. Smith was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/1/2022 – A. O. Smith was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

4/29/2022 – A. O. Smith had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $79.00 to $72.00.

4/18/2022 – A. O. Smith had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $80.00 to $73.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/12/2022 – A. O. Smith had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $84.00 to $79.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – A. O. Smith is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of AOS traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $59.63. The stock had a trading volume of 759,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,821. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.81 and its 200 day moving average is $72.37. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12-month low of $56.61 and a 12-month high of $86.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.16.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $977.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 35.22%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 51.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 813,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,364,000 after acquiring an additional 277,862 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 53.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,047,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,495,000 after purchasing an additional 364,383 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 3.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 180,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,007,000 after purchasing an additional 6,248 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 72.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,152,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,397,000 after purchasing an additional 484,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 23,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

