AAR (TSE:AIR) Earns Buy Rating from Echelon Wealth Partners

AAR (TSE:AIR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners in a research report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a C$0.80 price objective on the stock.
AAR Company Profile (Get Rating)
AAR is a global aerospace and defense aftermarket solutions company with operations in over 20 countries. Headquartered in the Chicago area, AAR supports commercial and government customers through two operating segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. AAR’s Aviation Services include Parts Supply; OEM Solutions; Integrated Solutions; and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) Services.
