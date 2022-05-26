AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $148.33.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from SEK 57 to SEK 55 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from SEK 200 to SEK 190 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cheuvreux raised shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from SEK 150 to SEK 200 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

AB Electrolux (publ) stock opened at $28.98 on Thursday. AB Electrolux has a 1-year low of $28.62 and a 1-year high of $58.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.

