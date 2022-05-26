AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $214.50.

VLVLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut AB Volvo (publ) from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AB Volvo (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on AB Volvo (publ) from SEK 210 to SEK 205 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on AB Volvo (publ) from SEK 222 to SEK 224 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered AB Volvo (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

Shares of VLVLY stock opened at $17.02 on Thursday. AB Volvo has a 1-year low of $15.02 and a 1-year high of $27.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.08 and its 200 day moving average is $20.33. The company has a market cap of $34.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

AB Volvo (publ) ( OTCMKTS:VLVLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.03). AB Volvo (publ) had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 22.19%. The business had revenue of $11.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.21 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that AB Volvo will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were given a dividend of $1.1187 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 10.38%. AB Volvo (publ)’s payout ratio is 63.58%.

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, mining, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, Arquus, cellcentric, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis, as well as associated transport systems under the Prevost and Nova Bus brands.

