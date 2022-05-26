Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.64 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) – William Blair lowered their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 24th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now forecasts that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.73. William Blair also issued estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.76 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

ANF has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup cut Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $32.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.09.

NYSE ANF opened at $22.23 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.40. Abercrombie & Fitch has a fifty-two week low of $18.31 and a fifty-two week high of $48.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $812.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.33 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, Gilly Hicks, and Social Tourist brands.

