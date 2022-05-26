Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

ANF has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $32.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.09.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

NYSE ANF opened at $22.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.40. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 12 month low of $18.31 and a 12 month high of $48.97.

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $812.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.33 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANF. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 2,028,725 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $64,899,000 after purchasing an additional 119,335 shares during the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC grew its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 159.1% in the 4th quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 1,124,457 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $39,165,000 after purchasing an additional 690,491 shares during the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC grew its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 868,421 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,781,000 after purchasing an additional 261,824 shares during the last quarter. Chimera Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 4th quarter worth $29,688,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 753,586 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $24,178,000 after purchasing an additional 159,154 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

About Abercrombie & Fitch (Get Rating)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, Gilly Hicks, and Social Tourist brands.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.