Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JEQ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JEQ – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 65.2% from the April 30th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 72,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 11,856 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund by 32.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 11,289 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, 1607 Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund by 0.6% during the first quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,160,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,998,000 after buying an additional 19,600 shares during the period. 62.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund alerts:

Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund stock opened at $6.15 on Thursday. Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.91 and a fifty-two week high of $10.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.56.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th.

Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs quantitative analysis to build its portfolio.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.