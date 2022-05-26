ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Posted by on May 26th, 2022

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMYGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decline of 66.8% from the April 30th total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 98,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

AAVMY opened at $11.32 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.83. ABN AMRO Bank has a 52-week low of $10.23 and a 52-week high of $17.52.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded ABN AMRO Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. HSBC raised shares of ABN AMRO Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from €15.00 ($15.96) to €14.00 ($14.89) in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on ABN AMRO Bank from €15.00 ($15.96) to €14.00 ($14.89) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on ABN AMRO Bank from €13.60 ($14.47) to €11.20 ($11.91) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded ABN AMRO Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €13.80 ($14.68) target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ABN AMRO Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.63.

ABN AMRO Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services to retail, private, and business clients in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through three segments: Personal & Business Banking, Wealth Management, and Corporate Banking. The company provides savings and deposits products; labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ABN AMRO Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABN AMRO Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.