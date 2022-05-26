ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decline of 66.8% from the April 30th total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 98,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

AAVMY opened at $11.32 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.83. ABN AMRO Bank has a 52-week low of $10.23 and a 52-week high of $17.52.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded ABN AMRO Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. HSBC raised shares of ABN AMRO Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from €15.00 ($15.96) to €14.00 ($14.89) in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on ABN AMRO Bank from €15.00 ($15.96) to €14.00 ($14.89) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on ABN AMRO Bank from €13.60 ($14.47) to €11.20 ($11.91) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded ABN AMRO Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €13.80 ($14.68) target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ABN AMRO Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.63.

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services to retail, private, and business clients in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through three segments: Personal & Business Banking, Wealth Management, and Corporate Banking. The company provides savings and deposits products; labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

