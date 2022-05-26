Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) PT Lowered to $15.00

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $26.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 140.00% from the stock’s current price.

ACCD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America cut Accolade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Accolade from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Accolade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. BTIG Research lowered Accolade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Accolade from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.13.

Accolade stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.25. The company had a trading volume of 27,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,494,991. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.85. Accolade has a 1-year low of $4.61 and a 1-year high of $55.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $420.59 million, a PE ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 3.66.

Accolade ( NASDAQ:ACCD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.06). Accolade had a negative net margin of 39.72% and a negative return on equity of 22.57%. The company had revenue of $93.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Accolade will post -2.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACCD. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Accolade by 91.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 613,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,323,000 after acquiring an additional 292,317 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Accolade by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,290,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,770,000 after acquiring an additional 595,012 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Accolade by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Accolade by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Accolade by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 75,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after acquiring an additional 4,942 shares in the last quarter. 81.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

