Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Short Interest Up 277.4% in May

Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 200,400 shares, an increase of 277.4% from the April 30th total of 53,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 142,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

ACCYY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets cut Accor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from €37.00 ($39.36) to €32.00 ($34.04) in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Berenberg Bank raised Accor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Accor from €38.50 ($40.96) to €37.50 ($39.89) in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered their target price on Accor from €37.08 ($39.45) to €35.50 ($37.77) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ACCYY opened at $6.32 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.40 and a 200-day moving average of $6.64. Accor has a one year low of $5.14 and a one year high of $8.67.

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels. It operates through two segments, HotelServices, and Hotel Assets & Other. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital services to independent hotel operators through D-edge platform; ResDiary, a flat-rate online table reservation system that is designed for restaurant owners; Gekko solutions, including digital hotel distribution and loyalty platforms for the travel industry and large companies; and concierge and customized services through John Paul, as well as hotel booking services; and other services in events, fine dining, and entertainment through Paris Society and Potel & Chabot platforms.

