Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 245,600 shares, an increase of 313.5% from the April 30th total of 59,400 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 456,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 278,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 99,335 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 20,737 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 10.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Acer Therapeutics stock opened at $2.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $33.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.32. Acer Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.68 and a 1-year high of $3.77.

Acer Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ACER Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.22). As a group, research analysts forecast that Acer Therapeutics will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ACER shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Acer Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Acer Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases. Its pipeline includes four clinical-stage candidates comprising EDSIVO for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome in patients with a confirmed type III collagen mutation; ACER-001, a formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including urea cycle disorders and maple syrup urine disease; ACER-801 (osanetant) for the treatment of induced Vasomotor Symptoms; and ACER-2820 (emetine), a host-directed therapy against a variety of infectious diseases, including COVID-19.

