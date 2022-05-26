Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) Short Interest Update

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 259,700 shares, an increase of 204.5% from the April 30th total of 85,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 97,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research note on Saturday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACOR opened at $0.41 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.30 and a 200-day moving average of $2.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.44. Acorda Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $6.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Acorda Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ACOR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 60.64% and a negative net margin of 78.26%. The business had revenue of $36.97 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 2,309.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 21,504 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $315,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 10,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

About Acorda Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Inbrija for the treatment of OFF periods in Parkinson's disease in Europe.

