ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR) SVP Jaclyn Jesberger Buys 2,030 Shares

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR – Get Rating) SVP Jaclyn Jesberger purchased 2,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.84 per share, with a total value of $19,975.20. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,060.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NYSE ACR traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $9.79. 75,387 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,015. The firm has a market cap of $89.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.56. ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.52 and a fifty-two week high of $18.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 174.33 and a current ratio of 174.33.
ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.56). ACRES Commercial Realty had a return on equity of 0.75% and a net margin of 37.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered ACRES Commercial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th.
ACRES Commercial Realty Company Profile
ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating and fixed rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity investments, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and commercial real estate equity and preferred equity investments.
