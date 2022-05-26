ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR) SVP Jaclyn Jesberger Buys 2,030 Shares

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR – Get Rating) SVP Jaclyn Jesberger purchased 2,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.84 per share, with a total value of $19,975.20. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,060.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE ACR traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $9.79. 75,387 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,015. The firm has a market cap of $89.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.56. ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.52 and a fifty-two week high of $18.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 174.33 and a current ratio of 174.33.

ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.56). ACRES Commercial Realty had a return on equity of 0.75% and a net margin of 37.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 2,942.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 19,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 18,831 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its position in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 18,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 7,390 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 116,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its position in ACRES Commercial Realty by 113.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 21,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 11,375 shares during the last quarter. 42.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered ACRES Commercial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th.

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating and fixed rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity investments, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and commercial real estate equity and preferred equity investments.

