Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) EVP Sells $146,030.00 in Stock

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 1,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $146,030.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $596,020. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

ADUS stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $85.47. 69,954 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,966. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.79. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 12 month low of $68.57 and a 12 month high of $108.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.87.

Get Addus HomeCare alerts:

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $226.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in Addus HomeCare during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on ADUS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Addus HomeCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Addus HomeCare from $125.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Addus HomeCare in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Addus HomeCare in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.50.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile (Get Rating)

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.