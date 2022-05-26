Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Short Interest Up 336.5% in May

Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,500 shares, a growth of 336.5% from the April 30th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMIGY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,950 ($37.12) to GBX 2,630 ($33.09) in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. HSBC upgraded shares of Admiral Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,900 ($36.49) to GBX 2,600 ($32.72) in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Admiral Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,758.37.

OTCMKTS:AMIGY opened at $28.26 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.24. Admiral Group has a twelve month low of $26.94 and a twelve month high of $51.84.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.5017 per share. This represents a yield of 11.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th.

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance, as well as offers unsecured personal and car loans, and legal services.

