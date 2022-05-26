Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $16.85 Per Share

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) – Wedbush cut their FY2024 EPS estimates for Advance Auto Parts in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 24th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the company will post earnings of $16.85 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $18.20. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AAP. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $266.00 to $259.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $294.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.11.

Shares of AAP opened at $185.31 on Thursday. Advance Auto Parts has a one year low of $172.86 and a one year high of $244.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $209.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.84. The stock has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.02). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 5.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter worth $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter worth $41,000. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile (Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.