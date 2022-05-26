Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Downgraded by TheStreet

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. KeyCorp started coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.18.

Shares of AEIS stock opened at $76.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.09. Advanced Energy Industries has a one year low of $72.22 and a one year high of $114.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $397.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.57 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, Director Lanesha Minnix sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total value of $54,962.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,165.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEIS. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 366 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

