Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) Short Interest Update

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,600 shares, a growth of 459.1% from the April 30th total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

AVK opened at $13.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.54 and a 200 day moving average of $16.22. Advent Convertible and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.43 and a fifty-two week high of $19.91.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.117 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.60%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Advent Convertible and Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Advent Convertible and Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Advent Convertible and Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 44.7% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,432 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 3,532 shares during the period.

Advent Convertible and Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Advent Capital Management, LLC. The fund primarily invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

