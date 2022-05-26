Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) Short Interest Update

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,600 shares, a growth of 459.1% from the April 30th total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
AVK opened at $13.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.54 and a 200 day moving average of $16.22. Advent Convertible and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.43 and a fifty-two week high of $19.91.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.117 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.60%.
Advent Convertible and Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Advent Capital Management, LLC. The fund primarily invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Advent Convertible and Income Fund (AVK)
- Short-Covering Begins In Big Lots
- Agilent Technologies Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Yet
- Institutions Ring The Register On Toll Brothers Stock
- Dick’s Sporting Goods Falls Flat On Weak Guidance
- Indie Semiconductor Stock is Putting in a Bottom
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Advent Convertible and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advent Convertible and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.