Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Short Interest Down 68.9% in May

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 236,000 shares, a decrease of 68.9% from the April 30th total of 759,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,753,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of ADYEY stock opened at $15.04 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.38. Adyen has a 12 month low of $13.29 and a 12 month high of $34.94.

ADYEY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Adyen in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Adyen in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Adyen from €3,150.00 ($3,351.06) to €2,800.00 ($2,978.72) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Adyen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,075.00.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, issuing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs; and data insights.

