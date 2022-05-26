AEA-Bridges Impact (NYSE:IMPX) & Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS) Critical Contrast

AEA-Bridges Impact (NYSE:IMPX – Get Rating) and Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

Get AEA-Bridges Impact alerts:

This table compares AEA-Bridges Impact and Bird Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AEA-Bridges Impact N/A -24.88% -1.37% Bird Global N/A N/A -24.46%

This is a summary of recent ratings for AEA-Bridges Impact and Bird Global, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AEA-Bridges Impact 0 0 0 0 N/A Bird Global 0 1 1 0 2.50

Bird Global has a consensus price target of $5.75, indicating a potential upside of 607.34%. Given Bird Global’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bird Global is more favorable than AEA-Bridges Impact.

Volatility & Risk

AEA-Bridges Impact has a beta of -0.06, suggesting that its stock price is 106% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bird Global has a beta of 1.82, suggesting that its stock price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.0% of AEA-Bridges Impact shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.0% of Bird Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of AEA-Bridges Impact shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AEA-Bridges Impact and Bird Global’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AEA-Bridges Impact N/A N/A $4.82 million N/A N/A Bird Global $205.14 million 1.09 -$196.33 million N/A N/A

AEA-Bridges Impact has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bird Global.

Summary

Bird Global beats AEA-Bridges Impact on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

AEA-Bridges Impact Company Profile (Get Rating)

AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on value-added industrials, including sustainable energy and energy efficiency, education, circular economy, consumer, healthcare, and business services. AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

Bird Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bird Global, Inc., a micro mobility company, engages in delivering electric transportation solutions for short distances. The company’s transportation solutions include e-scooters and e-bikes. It offers a fleet of shared electric vehicles to riders through bird.co, as well as sells products through retailers and distributors. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AEA-Bridges Impact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AEA-Bridges Impact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.