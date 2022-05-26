Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aegon N.V. is an international insurance group which writes life and health insurance and offers related pension, savings and investment products in Europe, North America and the Caribbean. The Company’s other lines of business include property and casualty insurance and financial services. “

Get Aegon alerts:

AEG has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Aegon from €5.00 ($5.32) to €4.70 ($5.00) in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Aegon from €5.30 ($5.64) to €5.40 ($5.74) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Aegon from €5.10 ($5.43) to €5.00 ($5.32) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Aegon from €5.60 ($5.96) to €5.80 ($6.17) in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.38.

Shares of Aegon stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.41. 942,056 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,306,208. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Aegon has a twelve month low of $3.89 and a twelve month high of $6.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.15.

Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.26). Aegon had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aegon will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Aegon by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 14,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aegon by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 27,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Aegon by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 10,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aegon by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 25,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aegon by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 91,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares during the last quarter. 10.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aegon (Get Rating)

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. The company offers life, accident, and health insurance; savings, pension, annuities, and mutual funds; property and casualty insurance; retirement plans and individual retirement accounts; voluntary employee benefits; and stable value solutions.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aegon (AEG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Aegon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.