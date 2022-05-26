Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $104.11 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Rating) to report sales of $104.11 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Afya’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $113.91 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $94.31 million. Afya reported sales of $70.29 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 48.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Afya will report full-year sales of $480.52 million for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $516.23 million, with estimates ranging from $446.62 million to $585.84 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Afya.

Get Afya alerts:

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.32. Afya had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 7.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share.

AFYA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Afya from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Afya from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Afya from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Afya has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.13.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AFYA. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Afya by 12.1% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,145,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,823,000 after buying an additional 446,498 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Afya by 49.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Afya in the third quarter valued at about $213,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Afya in the third quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Afya by 1.2% in the third quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 1,651,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,607,000 after buying an additional 19,132 shares during the last quarter. 57.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Afya stock opened at $10.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $990.65 million, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.81. Afya has a 12-month low of $9.53 and a 12-month high of $28.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

About Afya (Get Rating)

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Afya (AFYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Afya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Afya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.