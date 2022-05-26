Agilent Technologies, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $4.90 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:A)

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Agilent Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now forecasts that the medical research company will earn $4.90 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.86. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Agilent Technologies’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 18.70%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial downgraded Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Agilent Technologies from $179.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.08.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $120.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $36.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.06. Agilent Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $112.64 and a fifty-two week high of $179.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $126.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 21.32%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Michael Tang sold 1,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.21, for a total transaction of $164,814.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $455,752,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 38.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,057,215 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,269,255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,352,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,686,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879,602 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $228,450,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 67.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,336,607 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $309,203,000 after acquiring an additional 942,651 shares during the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

