Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Earns Buy Rating from The Goldman Sachs Group

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday. They currently have a $170.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 41.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $187.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial cut shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.62.

Shares of A opened at $120.38 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $126.88 and its 200-day moving average is $139.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Agilent Technologies has a 12-month low of $112.64 and a 12-month high of $179.57.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Michael Tang sold 1,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.21, for a total transaction of $164,814.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in A. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 230 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

