AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) Short Interest Down 69.3% in May

AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, a decline of 69.3% from the April 30th total of 66,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,065,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of AAGIY stock opened at $39.26 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. AIA Group has a one year low of $35.47 and a one year high of $53.97.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised AIA Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

AIA Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides life insurance based financial services. The company offers life insurance, accident, and health insurance and savings plans; and employee benefits, credit life, and pension services to corporate clients. It also distributes investment and other financial services products.

