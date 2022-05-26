AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.71.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AIBRF. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AIB Group from €2.50 ($2.66) to €2.75 ($2.93) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup raised shares of AIB Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of AIB Group from €2.90 ($3.09) to €2.65 ($2.82) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of AIB Group from €2.70 ($2.87) to €2.80 ($2.98) in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

OTCMKTS AIBRF opened at $2.24 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.42. AIB Group has a one year low of $1.98 and a one year high of $3.48.

AIB Group plc provides banking and financial products and services to retail, business, and corporate customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Institutional & Business Banking, AIB UK, and Group segments. The company offers current and savings accounts, demand deposits, notice deposits, fixed term deposits, junior/student saver deposits, and currency deposits.

