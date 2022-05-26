Air Industries Group to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share, Taglich Brothers Forecasts (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI)

Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Taglich Brothers upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Air Industries Group in a report issued on Monday, May 23rd. Taglich Brothers analyst J. Nobile now expects that the aerospace company will earn $0.05 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.03. Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for Air Industries Group’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Air Industries Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI opened at $0.70 on Thursday. Air Industries Group has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Air Industries Group had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $15.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.80 million.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Air Industries Group during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Air Industries Group during the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Richmond Brothers Inc. acquired a new position in Air Industries Group during the fourth quarter worth $2,242,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Air Industries Group by 142.6% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 30,761 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 18,082 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.85% of the company’s stock.

Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs, manufactures, and sells structural parts and assemblies for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications, and a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Complex Machining and Turbine and Engine Component.

