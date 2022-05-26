AJ Bell (LON:AJB) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

AJ Bell (LON:AJBGet Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AJB. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 320 ($4.03) price target on shares of AJ Bell in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 405 ($5.10) price target on shares of AJ Bell in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on AJ Bell from GBX 400 ($5.03) to GBX 300 ($3.78) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 377 ($4.74).

Shares of AJB opened at GBX 261.80 ($3.29) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47. AJ Bell has a 52 week low of GBX 242.80 ($3.06) and a 52 week high of GBX 452.40 ($5.69). The company has a current ratio of 8.22, a quick ratio of 7.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 281.18 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 329.79.

About AJ Bell (Get Rating)

AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which provides a suite of products, services, investment solutions, and online tools for regulated financial advisers and wealth managers to help them manage retail customers' portfolio; and AJ Bell Youinvest, an investment platform proposition that include investment solutions through in-house funds, ready-made portfolios, and guidance through the AJ Bell funds list to execution-only retail customers, as well as cash savings solutions.

