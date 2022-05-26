AJ Bell (LON:AJB) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

AJ Bell (LON:AJB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AJB. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 320 ($4.03) price target on shares of AJ Bell in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 405 ($5.10) price target on shares of AJ Bell in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on AJ Bell from GBX 400 ($5.03) to GBX 300 ($3.78) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 377 ($4.74).

Shares of AJB opened at GBX 261.80 ($3.29) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47. AJ Bell has a 52 week low of GBX 242.80 ($3.06) and a 52 week high of GBX 452.40 ($5.69). The company has a current ratio of 8.22, a quick ratio of 7.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 281.18 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 329.79.

AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which provides a suite of products, services, investment solutions, and online tools for regulated financial advisers and wealth managers to help them manage retail customers' portfolio; and AJ Bell Youinvest, an investment platform proposition that include investment solutions through in-house funds, ready-made portfolios, and guidance through the AJ Bell funds list to execution-only retail customers, as well as cash savings solutions.

